Man charged with allegedly stabbing another in Nowra overnight

A man has been charged after another man was allegedly stabbed in Nowra overnight.
Emergency services were called to Isabelle Close in Nowra about 6.50pm on Monday, October 9, following reports of a stabbing.
On arrival police found a 32-year-old man suffering stab wounds to his torso.
He was treated on scene by paramedics before being airlifted to St George Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
Following inquiries, police arrested a 19-year-old man at a Bomaderry home about 9pm.
He was taken to Nowra Police Station and charged with wounding a person, intending to cause grievous bodily harm (DV).
He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Nowra Local Court on Wednesday, October 18.
