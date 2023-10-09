A new tool is being used to help provide habitat for native animals as part of work on the Jervis Bay Road intersection.
The tool was developed by a Transport for NSW environment officer, allowing arborists to quickly and easily carve hollows in existing trees.
A range of birds and animals then use the hollows as habitat.
CCTV vision has shown threatened species including the brush-tailed phascogale, squirrel glider, greater glider and powerful owl finding shelter in the carved Habitat Hollows, which mimic the temperature and humidity of natural hollows.
Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison said 20 South Coast arborists were among more than 60 across the state being trained in using the new tool to install sustainable wildlife homes.
"On the South Coast, as part of the Princes Highway upgrade, workers at Jervis Bay Road intersection project will use this training to install more than 30 new carved homes for animals as part of 80 new artificial hollows being installed in the coming weeks," Ms Aitchison said.
Along with 34 carved hollows, subcontractors working on the project are also installing 43 nest boxes to cater for the different native birds and animals living in the area.
"Training local regional arborists to install the hollows means once work on our projects is done, they can continue to carve new homes for native animals into the future," Ms Aitchison said.
