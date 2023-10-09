Continued problems around Worrigee - including groups of teenagers throwing rocks at cars, damaging homes and threatening residents - has resulted in some people talking of taking the law into their own hands.
In recent weeks two stolen cars were dumped and set alight on Old Southern Road, and in a nearby street a group of about six teenagers screamed obscenities and threats at people inside a home.
"Judy" (not her real name) was inside the home with her two children at the time and has handed video footage of the incident to police.
"There was quite a group of them - male and female of various ages," she said.
The video showed six people in the yard, swearing and calling for a particular person to step outside so he could be attacked.
But Judy said the person the teenagers were looking for did not even live at her house, and they had the wrong address.
One of the group on the lawn, who was heavily intoxicated, threw a bourbon bottle at Judy's window.
They fled as soon as she opened the door, running towards Old Southern Road.
She said the incident was just the continuation of "little delinquents destroying property and terrorising the local community".
"These kids were recently on Old Southern Road throwing rocks at cars," Judy said.
A neighbour told Judy the teens were recording themselves while attacking her home.
The neighbour had also found knives hidden in her yard at times after the same group of teens had been hanging out in the street.
Judy said the teenagers had also been involved in throwing potatoes and oranges at homes and windows, and throwing eggs at houses and cars in her street.
Others in the neighbourhood were blaming teenagers for a recent spate of break-ins to homes and cars, and even for the number of cars being stolen and set alight.
Frustration over the continued problems has prompted some on social media to talk about taking the law into their own hands.
Judy said she sympathised with those talking of vigilante action.
"I so understand that, but the problem is the law won't back them when push comes to shove," she said.
Instead she encouraged people to let police know about problems and criminal behaviour in the area "because the more reports the better".
She said police had been "fantastic" when responding to her concerns.
Meanwhile Judy said she was planning to increase the number of security cameras at her property, because they were the only things making her feel safe.
Many people in her street also had security cameras, and others were talking of getting them installed, she said.
