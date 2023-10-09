South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

South Coast Cricket competition begins with close matches

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 9 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a day to remember for Alexander Brown as Shellharbour defeated Lake Illawarra. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
It was a day to remember for Alexander Brown as Shellharbour defeated Lake Illawarra. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

The cricket action was kept closer to home, with two Shoalhaven teams clashing in the first round of the South Coast competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.