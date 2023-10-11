The beautiful gardens in and around Berry will be open to the public to enjoy and appreciate from Thursday, October 12 to Saturday, October 14. It takes the whole Berry and District Garden Club to stage the Berry Gardens Festival. The happiness that visitors feel visiting Berry for its gardens is contagious. It is a most worthwhile and appreciated event that showcases gardens in Berry and around the surrounding district. Gardens are selected for their design, plant varieties and creativity. From rural landscapes to small cottage gardens in the town, there is always something new and inspiring to see. Each Festival raises thousands of dollars for local not-for-profit groups. Over the past 34 years, these funds have enabled the purchase of vital equipment, supported health and community programmes and enriched the lives of many in need. The 2023 Festival will be held from Thursday 12th to Sunday 15th October, 2023. Tickets are on sale at all gardens. Cost is $20 for all six gardens and $7 for individual gardens. Click here for a program.
UK West End Star Kelly O'Brien is undeniably one of the best Dolly impersonators you will ever see. Now, her very own The Dolly Show is landing in the Shoalhaven. Kelly and the band bring you all of Dolly's hits such as '9 to 5', 'Jolene' and 'I Will Always Love You'. This show brilliantly captures the voice, verve, and voluptuousness of the little lady from Tennessee. With stunning vocals, flawless comic timing, and a plethora of 'Dollyisms', this is a must-see show for any Dolly fan. Grab your Cowgirl hat, your Cowboy boots, and book your tickets with Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Friday, October 13, 8pm.
The tasty mash-up of food, wine and live music is back, taking over the village of Huskisson with their tasty treats. South Coast Food and Wine Festival is bringing the best in the business to the Shoalhaven for a day of utter indulgence. Catch demos from local artisans, and learn a bit about how your food gets from the paddock (and the ocean) to your plate, in masterclasses from some of the coast's finest food purveyors. It's all happening at Moona Moona Creek Reserve, October 13-14. For tickets, visit: www.southcoastfoodandwinefestival.com.au.
Come and join this class, learning the techniques of the wonderful medium, alcohol ink. Takes you through the processes and skills required to create your own masterpiece, beginning with experimental pieces. An array of useful tools will be used to dry, move and disperse the inks, creating layers of luscious colours. You will also learn how to embellish your design in more detail using paint pens, if you wish to be challenged further. Suitable for ages 13+ and adults wishing to take their first class in alcohol inks. Beware! This is very addictive. You will go home with all your experimental pieces and your final larger artwork, which you can frame. All participants receive a voucher for 10 per cent off purchases from our art supplies or to use towards another art class or workshop. Don't delay. This workshop will sell out fast. All materials and morning tea are supplied. It's on Saturday, October 14 from 10am to 12pm at Kinghorne Street, Nowra.
This pre-dinner concert will get you in the mood for your food. The cellists of Steel City Strings will tantalise your musical tastebuds with a rich platter of musical morsels presented in three courses. You will be transported on a delectable journey from jewels of the Baroque all the way to Metallica and beyond. The start time means there's plenty of time to enjoy a meal afterwards at one of Berry's great eateries. It's at 19 Alexandra Street, Berry on Saturday, October 14 from 5.30pm to 6.45pm.
