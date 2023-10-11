South Coast Register
Holiday fun and heaps to do: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
October 12 2023 - 8:00am
Participating in the 2014 Berry Garden Festival has fulfilled one of Catherine and Luke Bizerays dreams. Photo: MAISIE COHEN
For the green thumbs

Berry Garden Festival

The beautiful gardens in and around Berry will be open to the public to enjoy and appreciate from Thursday, October 12 to Saturday, October 14. It takes the whole Berry and District Garden Club to stage the Berry Gardens Festival. The happiness that visitors feel visiting Berry for its gardens is contagious. It is a most worthwhile and appreciated event that showcases gardens in Berry and around the surrounding district. Gardens are selected for their design, plant varieties and creativity. From rural landscapes to small cottage gardens in the town, there is always something new and inspiring to see. Each Festival raises thousands of dollars for local not-for-profit groups. Over the past 34 years, these funds have enabled the purchase of vital equipment, supported health and community programmes and enriched the lives of many in need. The 2023 Festival will be held from Thursday 12th to Sunday 15th October, 2023. Tickets are on sale at all gardens. Cost is $20 for all six gardens and $7 for individual gardens. Click here for a program.

