Come and join this class, learning the techniques of the wonderful medium, alcohol ink. Takes you through the processes and skills required to create your own masterpiece, beginning with experimental pieces. An array of useful tools will be used to dry, move and disperse the inks, creating layers of luscious colours. You will also learn how to embellish your design in more detail using paint pens, if you wish to be challenged further. Suitable for ages 13+ and adults wishing to take their first class in alcohol inks. Beware! This is very addictive. You will go home with all your experimental pieces and your final larger artwork, which you can frame. All participants receive a voucher for 10 per cent off purchases from our art supplies or to use towards another art class or workshop. Don't delay. This workshop will sell out fast. All materials and morning tea are supplied. It's on Saturday, October 14 from 10am to 12pm at Kinghorne Street, Nowra.