South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

How do people who are blind or have low vision navigate their homes?

October 11 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abby Jayasuriya playing the ukulele at her home in Sydney. Picture supplied
Abby Jayasuriya playing the ukulele at her home in Sydney. Picture supplied

Walk inside, turn on the TV, duck upstairs to grab something, pop back down to resume your day - navigating your own home is second nature.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.