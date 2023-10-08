Hundreds rally to support the Yes vote at Voice referendum

Hundreds of people have taken to Nowra's streets, urging people to support the Yes vote in Saturday's referendum.
Between 300 and 400 people marched from the Nowra Showground gates along Junction Street to Kinghorne Street on Friday, October 6, to show their support for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
And key members of the local Aboriginal community said said the small change to the constitution would have a major impact on Indigenous Australians.
"It's a simple proposal, which changes nothing for most Australians, but is a big step forward for our people," said local elder, Uncle Sonny Simms.
"It recognises that our people have been here for 65,000 years, which was ignored in the Constitution when the country was set up 123 years ago.
"And it would create the Voice so we can talk to Parliament and the Government about health, education, housing and employment - all the areas which have such a big impact on the lives of Aboriginal people across the country in different ways," he said.
Uncle Sonny's comments struck a chord with Hayley Longbottom, a Jerrinja Cullunghutti woman and executive manager at Waminda - the South Coast Women's Health and Wellbeing Aboriginal Corporation.
"Our people have been speaking about issues that affect us for generations - but we have not always been heard," she said.
"We know what is best for us, and it's not necessarily the same as it is for the wider community - which is who systems are usually designed for," Ms Longbottom said.
"Being recognised and having a Voice would mean that we have a seat at the table when policies which affect us are being decided.
"This opportunity will have a big impact on us, and mean that we are better able to determine our lives," she said.
Shoalhaven Alliance for Yes23 (SAY23) convenor, Ev Pettigrew, said the push for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament came from the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which was "a generous offer from Australia's First Nations to walk with them for a better future for all of us".
"It comes from an extensive consultation process which was started by Tony Abbott when he was Prime Minister.
"Having the Voice in the constitution means there will always have to be a Voice, unlike earlier advisory bodies that have been abolished," Ms Pettigrew said.
"Governments can change what the Voice looks like, but it will always be there.
"At the moment there is no single national body representing all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people which the government can go to for advice when it is developing policies affecting them," she said.
The Voice was "supported across the community - by Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people," Ms Pettigrew said.
"Having 300 to 400 people in the walk organised by Waminda in support of the Yes vote in Nowra shows the level of that support.
"If the referendum is successful it will mean Indigenous people in this country will have a say on what they need and how programs are delivered which is just common sense if we want better outcomes.
"It will also mean that money spent on programs is better targeted and effective," she said..
