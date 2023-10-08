South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Hundreds rally to support the Yes vote at Voice referendum

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 9 2023 - 11:15am, first published 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hundreds of people march through Nowra to support the Yes vote at Saturday's referendum. Picture supplied.
Hundreds of people march through Nowra to support the Yes vote at Saturday's referendum. Picture supplied.

Hundreds of people have taken to Nowra's streets, urging people to support the Yes vote in Saturday's referendum.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.