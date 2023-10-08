Adrian McMillan completed his campaign at the Australian Masters Road Championships and returned home from Shepparton with a bronze medal.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
He raced in the Masters Road and Criterium Championships over the last weekend.
The Nowra Velo Club rider, who is usually known as a track rider and sprinter, changed his focus for the latter part of the 2023 season and trained hard towards these road championships.
READ ALSO:
On Saturday, he finished ninth in the road race championships which was a pleasing result for him at the time.
The following day, he raced on a one kilometre road circuit and finished third in the criterium championship to add another medal to his collection for the year.
He had previously been awarded a silver and two bronze medals for separate events at the Australian Masters track cycling championships on the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane in April this year.
McMillan had been joined at these National Championships by his club mate Brad Oaten.
However, Oaten was unable to compete due to a last minute illness.
Adrian McMillan will now return to local racing with the Nowra Velo Club and the Illawarra Cycle Club over the next couple of months ahead of more track racing over the coming summer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.