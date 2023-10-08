Bomaderry bowls duo secure win in senior pairs

There was plenty of strong competition in the recent South Coast District seniors pairs competition.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Skip Wendy Garnett led Judy Croft from Bomaderry in the first round defeat of Maxine Barnes (skip) and Norma Mangraviti from St Georges Basin.
Wendy and Judy continued their winning run in the quarter final against Kim Bennett and Dianne Todd from Sussex Inlet.
The final was held at Greenwell Point with Judy and Wendy going on to win against Sonia Wilson and B Miller from Bomaderry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.