For many people it's one of life's great pleasures - fresh seafood, simply prepared, eaten at an un-fancy table looking at the very water your lunch just came from.
But on the edge of the Crookhaven River at Greenwell Point, one of the Shoalhaven's best seafood drawcards is facing what they say is a threat to their existence.
Oyster farmers like the famous family-owned Jim Wild's say the state government and local council have told them they can't keep selling shucked oysters to the public from their riverside base - despite it having gone on for years.
The farmers can't get their sub-leases approved for the numerous oyster operations, with Crown Lands saying there were planning and compliance issues that need to be resolved.
Sally McLean, daughter of Jim Wild, said this had come as farmers were finally positive after a few hard years.
"We want to be compliant," Ms McLean said. "We want to work with everyone to try to get this through, so we can get back to farming our oysters.
"The industry down here has been through so much and come out the other end hoping that this would be a good year - it's been a lot of stress on the farmers.
"This is the first year for a while we've seen lots of growth in our oysters. Lots of oysters are healthy, they're starting to become fat - we haven't really seen that in the last two years because of all the fire and all the floods."
But it appears the activities of some operations such as agribusiness and tourism, and selling prepared food, aren't allowed under the zoning.
There are also structures that have turned up without proper development approval, as the farm operations developed piecemeal, and this needs to be addressed.
"We just need to move forward so we can keep doing what we've been doing here for the past 40 years [and] have a sustainable business," Ms McLean said.
"We were told to get our subleases done, which we did and it was an extraordinary effort to get it all done and co-ordinated with the 20 blocks here at the depot site.
"Then at the end of it, they told us they're not renewing our sublease."
A statement from the Department of Planning and Environment implied oyster sales may be allowed unshucked only - but this would be devastating for the neighbouring oyster bars at Jim Wild's and Crookhaven Rokk Oysters.
"Crown Lands is not attempting to stop farmgate sales of unshucked oysters," a spokesman said.
"Crown Lands supports the oyster industry and is working with Shoalhaven City Council to resolve planning related issues that are preventing the issue of sub-leases."
The oyster farm enclave, on a mangrove peninsula at the end of Greens Rd, is not like other farm gate operations. The driveways are calcium, "paved" with crushed oyster shells; the depots are sheds and shipping containers with boats and cages awaiting use.
There's swampy bayou feel to the place, and Google street view doesn't extend past the entry signs, which identify about a dozen operations.
It's even advertised on the council-owned Shoalhaven tourism website as a place to eat opened oysters and cooked prawns.
The Mercury asked Shoalhaven City Council why there was a problem now, after no compliance action for many years. The council's response didn't address this question, saying Crown Lands was in charge.
"Council recognises the importance of local businesses for attracting tourism and driving the local economy and we'll continue to be informed by Crown Lands as they seek to find a resolution with these business owners," a spokeswoman said.
Earlier, Crown Lands had told the Mercury we should direct questions about zoning compliance to the council.
The authorities' statements indicate they are trying to work out a solution with the Crookhaven farmers, but the details remain unresolved.
The lease governing the sites was signed with the overarching Crookhaven Oyster Farmers company which was set up in 1981 and has 14 different shareholders from the different farms.
Among the many Jim Wild's stands out, with its handful of tables out the back overlooking the canal, oyster cleaning operations on show to the public, and seafood including chilled prawns and scallops grilled in the shell on the menu alongside a variety of oysters.
Sydney Rock oysters in various sizes, Pacific oysters sometimes as bigger than your palm. Natural, with a vinaigrette or seaweed salad, kilpatrick and mornay. Or take a bag home if you know how to open them.
Many visitors are from Sydney, drawn to the small coastal village by the promise of locally grown delicacies.
Established in 1979, perhaps it has become a victim of its own success, drawing the attention of authorities now after being left for many years to go about its business.
Ms McLean said the business would be devastated if only allowed to sell oysters unopened.
"There's 280 farmers here in NSW and quite a lot of them sell to the public," she said.
"A lot of them have little farm premises and that's the charm about - the farmers, we love people getting to know where your food comes from."
A petition has been started on change.org to support the farmers and has quickly gained more than 8000 signatures.
The Crown Lands spokesman was clear about lease conditions.
"Crookhaven Oyster Farmers Pty Ltd has a head lease for oyster farming but it does not allow for retail, agriculture tourism (agritourism), or residential and tourism occupation," he said.
"Crown Lands and council are endeavouring to ensure current planning non-compliances can be resolved so uses and structures can be authorised where possible."
Crown Lands said the site was also subject to two Aboriginal land rights claims and a separate native title claim, which were currently being assessed.
This process can take many years and has not as yet been a barrier to the area's aquaculture operations.
