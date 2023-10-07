South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shaking HSC exam nerves, Illawarra students make the most of the final week of study

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated October 7 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year 12 students Ellie Iskra, Lani Taylor, and Nikita Robinson. Pictures by Sylvia Liber, Adam McLean and Robert Peet
Year 12 students Ellie Iskra, Lani Taylor, and Nikita Robinson. Pictures by Sylvia Liber, Adam McLean and Robert Peet
Dapto High School year 12 student Nikita Robinson. Picture by Robert Peet
Dapto High School year 12 student Nikita Robinson. Picture by Robert Peet

On the surface Ellie, Nikita, and Lani are quite similar: three high-achievers who are dedicated to studying for their HSC exams which start in a week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.