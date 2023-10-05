A high rate of lifejacket non-compliance incidents accounted for a large number of offences recorded during a NSW Maritime operation along the South Coast over the October long weekend.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
NSW Maritime held its first statewide compliance and safety blitz of the boating season over the October long weekend, spotlighting the need to check vessels and safety equipment, and double-check children's lifejackets before hitting the water.
The South Coast was one of the areas targeted.
NSW Maritime officers, in the South Coast, conducted 475 vessel safety checks which resulted in 89 formal actions [67 official cautions and 22 penalty notices] with lifejacket non-compliance accounting for 42 per cent of the offences.
NSW Maritime Campaign Coordinator Shane Davey said the warm weather kept officers busy during Operation Stay Afloat - Prepare to Launch, the maiden campaign of NSW Maritime's new season-long safety initiative.
"Over the weekend NSW Maritime Boating Safety Officers conducted around 2750 vessel safety checks and it was pleasing to see most people doing the right thing. The campaign resulted in 159 fines and 252 official warnings," he said
"The top three offences across the state were lifejacket non-compliance, representing 26 per cent of fines, driving or riding unlicenced or on an unregistered vessel at 24 per cent, and failing to carry or maintain safety equipment accounted for 16 per cent."
Boating enthusiasts are urged to make sure people wear lifejackets.
"A lifejacket can only save your life if you're wearing it," Mr Davey said.
"Even if you're taking a short trip or the conditions are calm, put it on.
"We've seen too many accidents that end in tragedy."
Mr Davey said NSW Maritime Boating Education Officers interacted with almost 1700 people over the weekend, sharing safety tips and local knowledge.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.