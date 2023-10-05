South Coast Register
Comedian Jenna Owen co-stars in Briggs' viral 'Far enough' video

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated October 5 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 1:34pm
South Coast comedy product Jenna Owen co-stars in a new viral skit that pokes serious fun at progressive Australians grappling with how to vote in the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.

