Coolagolite fire claims four homes, and stock

Denise Dion
October 5 2023 - 12:18pm
Coolagolite fire taken by Clinton Leahy on his Coolagolite property.
RFS community liaison officer Marty Webster has confirmed four homes have been lost in the Coolagolite fire.

