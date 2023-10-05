RFS community liaison officer Marty Webster has confirmed four homes have been lost in the Coolagolite fire.
Previous reports, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited on Wednesday, October 4, had indicated three homes lost but Mr Webster cautioned that there were still a few properties the emergency services were not able to check.
"Some of the challenges we face are what can look like a shed from the air, could be a home," Mr Webster said.
He said that about six steers had also been lost and while it could have been a lot worse, it was obviously very distressing for those concerned.
Disaster assister has been promised for the South Coast fire victims.
"Overnight about 30mm of rain quietened things down on the fireground but we've seen some very strong winds this morning and that's been a real safety concern because of the risk of falling trees," Mr Webster said.
The RFS said on Thursday morning, October 5 the fire continued to burn near homes in the Cuttagee, Barragga Bay, Murrah, Bunga and Goalen Head areas. However reduced fire activity has enabled firefighters to strengthen containment lines.
"Firefighters are actively patrolling the fire edge and extinguishing hot spots in and around Cuttagee, Barraga Bay and Murrah. In Wapengo and Goalen Head, firefighters continue to mop up and black out,: the RFS said.
Firefighters are also monitoring the north eastern fire edge in the Bermaguee Nature Reserve and Biamanga National Park.
What you need to do
Cuttagee, Barragga Bay, Murrah, Bunga and Goalen Head:
