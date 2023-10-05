KEELE Browne is determined to make up for a disappointing end to her NRLW season with the St George Illawarra Dragons.
The Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club junior had to watch the Dragons' last three matches from the sideline due to a serious ankle injury she suffered playing against the Gold Coast Titans.
The injury was pretty bad - she suffered ligament damage and bone bruising.
"I was told the ankle was not broken but I pretty much did everything else, injury-wise, to it," she said.
The hard-running/tough tackling centre and the Dragons' medical team tried to get her fit for the final round but it was not meant to be.
"We tried to get me back but the ankle just was not up to running back then," she said.
"I am still not running on it but hope to start running again in the next couple of weeks."
When it became obvious she was never going to play in the last round Keele went from doing "speedy rehab" on the ankle to being able to "rehab it properly".
Injuries seem to come at the worst time for the 21-year-old university student.
Playing for the Illawarra Steelers in the Harvey Norman competition, which was held before this year's NRLW season, Keele suffered a bad facial injury and had to watch her team play out the season from the sidelines.
Keele prior to the injury was a regular in the Dragons' team and was playing strongly.
However, Keele was not happy with her form.
"To be honest - this year was not my best footy. I was disappointed with my efforts," she said.
"It was not the season I had hoped for but footy is footy and it does not always go the way you want."
She not only injured her ankle against the Titans but also produced her worst effort of the 2023 season against the Gold Coast-based team.
Keele is determined to get back into the NRLW and produce her best.
"I will definitely be back," she said about her future in the NRLW.
Because she was a bit rattled and disappointed with how the season ended, Keele has not yet had any contact discussions.
However, she now has a manager who will be helping her with contract negotiations.
She has been with the Dragons for three seasons.
