Wild winds and rain are bringing trees down and causing roofs to leak across the region.
Multiple weather warnings are in place for the Shoalhaven, including for damaging winds up to 83km/h, hazardous surf and a gale force wind warning for the coast.
Around 14 millimetres of rain was recorded overnight, with wind gusts up 83km/h in Nowra on Thursday morning, and 56km/h in Ulladulla.
"A low pressure system just off the South Coast of the state will result in damaging winds," the Bureau of Meteorology said.
"The risk of severe weather will gradually abate during Thursday morning as the low tracks east and moves further offshore."
The SES has urged residents to call 132 500 if they need help during a storm emergency.
"NSW SES is expecting calls and incidents to increase over the next few hours as people report overnight activity associated with high winds and rainfall," a spokesperson said.
People are urged to stay out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas. Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.
