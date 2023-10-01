South Coast Register
Coolagolite Road fire is spotting in Murrah, homes have been lost

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated October 4 2023 - 1:39pm, first published October 1 2023 - 1:33pm
Thick, dark smoke billowed in the distance and ash began to rain down, but Vanessa Forbes waited.

