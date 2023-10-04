Even with her debut novel in her hands, it still doesn't feel real for Kell Woods: her book is out in the world.
The Shoalhaven author's first fantasy novel After the Forest is on shelves around the world, and this week she is officially launching it right here at home.
It's a dream come true for the former librarian, who used to stock shelves at Nowra Library and dream of her own name lined up among the authors in the stacks.
After the Forest is a fresh, yet dark and grown-up take on the fairy tale Hansel and Gretel.
Ms Woods opted to imagine what came next, all those years after the witch in the gingerbread house.
She said it's a bit of a nod to the original tales, but with the appeal for adult fantasy readers. For in fact, the old stories are darker than many of us may remember.
"[Hansel and Gretel] is an interesting fairy tale, and I was interested in what would happen afterwards," Ms Woods said.
"So many fairy tales are dark - the original takes are scary, and quite brutal and grim.
"To tap into that... put the book in a real historical place and time, then there's even more to build a story."
Her version of the story has been a long time coming. Ms Woods has spent several years getting the book ready to print, and had dreamt of finishing her tale for far longer.
She said hitting a milestone birthday was the catalyst for making that dream a reality.
"It was the story that I wanted to finish, and I always wanted to be a writer," she said.
"I had just turned 30 - you know how you have those milestones in your life and think 'what do I want to do?'
"So then I started thinking: I'm seriously going to have a crack."
That serious crack took her on a journey through the world of international publishing, and halfway around the world, quite literally.
With her story being set in the mysterious Schwarz Velde - the Black Forest - a research trip to the southern German region proved an invaluable inspiration.
It was about getting all of those small and perfect details to truly transport the reader in to the fantasy world.
What Ms Woods didn't anticipate was a truly magical experience to punctuate her novel.
She detailed an unexpected adventure through the ancient forest: backpacking alone, finding ruins of a castle, seeing bears in a sanctuary, and coming across rarely-seen wolves.
"It was a few years ago now, when the book was sort of coming together," Ms Woods said.
"A movement got the corner of my eye, and I turned around to see a wolf had come out of the bushes just a few metres away.
"It was looking at me, and then two more came out of the bushes. They were so quiet, I couldn't hear them.
"I had this moment of just me and the wolves in the rain, in the sanctuary. It was just incredible, it was magical."
After the Forest has already hit the bookshops for its UK and US releases.
Ms Woods is set to launch her novel in Australia this week, starting with events at Huskisson's Boobook on Owen, and the Nowra Library.
She will follow up with another launch event in Sydney.
As for what's on the horizon? Ms Woods said to watch this space - another book is in the works.
"I can't say much about it, but there is maybe a mermaid in it," she hinted.
