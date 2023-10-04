South Coast Register
Home/Entertainment/Books
Our People

Shoalhaven author Kell Woods launches first novel, 'After the Forest'

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated October 5 2023 - 8:37am, first published October 4 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Even with her debut novel in her hands, it still doesn't feel real for Kell Woods: her book is out in the world.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.