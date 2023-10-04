WALKING 100 kilometres this month [October] to support people with a mental illness is a challenge members of the Apex Club of Milton Ulladulla are prepared to take on.
Club members are taking part in the Black Dog Institute's One Foot Forward initiative which aims to help Australians impacted by mental illness and suicide.
The group's goal is to raise funds to "help the Black Dog Institute put ground-breaking new mental health treatment, education and digital services into the hands of the people who need them most".
Group spokesperson, Darren Clear, said they wanted to raise awareness and funds to support the work done by the Black Dog Institute.
"We want to help people keep the 'black dog at bay*'," he said.
"We hope to walk two or three times a week - individually or as a group."
He said people are welcome to come along on a walk and also find out more about the Apex Club at the same time as they are always looking for new members.
The "one foot forward" part of the initiative caught Darren's attention.
"I have seen grief and depression first hand," he said about how taking small steps can help when someone is facing a mental health situation.
Go to https://www.onefootforward.org.au/fundraisers/teamapex to make a donation to the cause.
Darren said the walkers are also getting to enjoy some of the great walks in the Shoalhaven area.
The group recently went up to St Georges Basin and did the foreshore walk - some of the walkers had never been on this walk before.
They hope to do afternoon walks from about 5.30pm and some morning walks.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/apexmiltulla to ask about taking part in one of the group's walks and also to learn more about the Apex Club.
*The term "black dog" is often used in conversations about depression. For many people, this metaphor describes a state of depression characterized by sadness or lack of will, including the loss of desire to partake in activities you once loved.
