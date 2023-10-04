A long weekend operation targeting drivers across NSW has officially wrapped up.
In the state's Southern Region - including the south coast and southern highlands - lead-footed drivers posed one of the biggest safety risks.
885 speeding infringements were issued by police between Friday (September 29) and Monday (October 2).
Drivers under the influence also were cause for concern:103 drivers returned positive roadside drug tests over the long weekend.
39 blew over the blood alcohol limit in roadside breath tests; 22,833 breath tests were conducted across the region.
24 major crashes were reported across Southern Region over the long weekend. There were no fatalities.
Elsewhere in the state, there were three fatalities on our roads.
NSW Police Force assistant commissioner Brett McFadden had a frank message for the drivers putting others in harm's way.
"Despite the operation concluding, I'm still urging drivers to be careful on our roads and follow the rules," assistant commissioner McFadden said.
"Our officers have seen far too many drivers this long weekend driving dangerously and putting other motorists at risk, and it needs to stop.
"Think about the consequences before you get behind the wheel and consider how your actions can affect other road users.
"Police will continue to target these drivers who engage in speeding, drink driving or other driving offences."
