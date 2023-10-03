Growing up, taking part in The Amazing Race has been a dream for Hayley Watkins - and she has ticked it off her bucket list with her sister.
The actress and model and sister, children's entertainer and former Wiggle Emma Watkins, have trekked across the globe to take part in The Amazing Race Australia Celebrity Edition.
The show airs on Channel 10 this week.
They make up one of 11 teams who are competing for $100,000 for their chosen charities.
It became the opportunity to see the world together, after Emma toured for many with the Wiggles and did not see much of her family, and Hayley's readiness to experience other cultures.
"As sisters, we have not travelled together as adults," Hayley said.
"We haven't spent time together."
Although they have toured and danced together as part of the children's entertainer's Emma Memma shows, it was more challenging than they anticipated.
"You feel like from the living room, you can achieve anything," Emma said.
As the teams go through various checkpoints, they have to take part in challenges, and from the promotions that have aired so far, the sisters have had the chance to dance.
Emma said she "prayed" every day for a challenge that involved dancing.
Dancing has been an integral part of the Emma Memma shows, with the character having a passion for that, sign language, music, visual communications and creating inclusive spaces.
The drive to advocate for the deaf community for the former Wiggle began at a young age, where her best friend grew up with deaf brothers.
Connecting with many in the deaf community over the years continued during the competition when they met and signed with others overseas.
"I think that helped us connect in the country we're in," Emma said, where raising awareness for Auslan (Australian sign languaga) was key.
They have chosen to race on behalf of the Leonie Jackson Memorial Fund, which was established by Deaf Connect, in memory of bilingual education advocate Leonie Jackson.
Another highlight for the pair was immersing themselves in other cultures, and started the race in India.
"I think what's going to capture the nation is the way the communities and cultures are represented in the race," Hayley said.
"That's stuff life-changing."
Although it was a competition, there were no personal agendas among the partcipants they said, where they formed special bonds with one another.
Other competitors include:
The Amazing Race Australia Celebrity Edition begins at 7.30pm on October 4.
