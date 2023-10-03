Slowly but surely, the early voters have arrived to Nowra's Wesley Centre.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Pre-polling in the Voice to Parliament Referendum officially opened in NSW on Tuesday (October 3).
A steady stream of prompt pre-poll voters have been filing in to the polling place on Berry St - one of six in the Gilmore electorate - since doors opened at 8.30am.
READ MORE:
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips was front and centre outside the Nowra polling place to mark the start of early voting, as were supporters from both the Yes and No camps.
Mrs Phillips said all were in high spirits, encouraged by the turnout of voters keen to get in early.
"It's an exciting morning here at pre-poll... lots of people have been coming through, which is really nice to see," she said.
Early voting centres are up and running at:
While hours vary slightly, most will open from 8.30am on weekdays, and 9am this Saturday (October 7).
On Referendum Day (October 14), voting centres will open in more than 50 locations across the Gilmore electorate, from Minnamurra through to Tuross Head.
Polling places will be open 8am to 6pm on Referendum Day.
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament would comprise a group of Indigenous people, representing communities across Australia.
The Voice's role would be to give advice to the parliament and the government on issues affecting Indigenous people.
Voters will be asked to vote 'yes' or 'no' on a single question. The question on the ballot paper is:
"A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.