Nowra postie Lee Tomson's 40 years with Australia Post

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 9 2023 - 12:44pm, first published October 5 2023 - 5:00pm
Nowra postie Lee Tompson delivers mail to Fresh Hair Designs' Jacki Korten. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.
Local postie Lee Tomson, who has faithfully delivered mail to the Nowra community for 33 years, will this year celebrate 40 years of dedicated service to Australia Post.

