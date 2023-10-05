Local postie Lee Tomson, who has faithfully delivered mail to the Nowra community for 33 years, will this year celebrate 40 years of dedicated service to Australia Post.
Mr Tomson says Australia Post has been a constant in his life.
He started his career in April, 1983 as a telegram boy on a motorbike in Fairfield, Western Sydney. From there, Mr Tomson moved to nearby Smithfield, followed by Sanctuary Point and then Nowra after his first child was born.
Australia Post describes their faithful employee as: "an integral and much-loved member of the community."
"I definitely noticed the change moving from Sydney to Nowra," Mr Tomson said.
"It's a different pace down here in the country. There's nothing more easy going."
For the past 17 years, Mr Tomson has been completing his Nowra CBD route on foot, and the surrounding area on a motorbike.
"It certainly keeps me fit," he said.
Mr Tomson told the South Coast Register that he looks back at his career "fondly".
He said the highlight of his job was getting to know the people he served, and being able to offer a helping hand where needed.
"You get to know customers at the shops and residents around town," Mr Tomson said.
"That's a really good part of the job.
"We are a close community. They all have my phone number and know they can call me if they need help with something. I really like to help out where I can," he said.
