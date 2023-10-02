Redd Volkaert has been the go-to guitar player for everybody from George Jones and Johnny Paycheck to George Straight and Brad Paisley, even going back as far as Les Paul and Mary Ford, Faron Young and Ray Price. Redd is probably best known for his eight-year stint as lead guitar player for Merle Haggard, he predominantly plays Western Swing which is a perfect off-set to Bill Kirchen's rockin' and twangin' honky tonk style.