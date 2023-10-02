Redd Volkaert and Bill Kirchen have been iconic parts of American music history for over five decades.
They are Grammy Award winners and Country Hall of Famers respectively and colloquially known in the US as "The Titans of the Telecaster".
The duo is coming to the Milton Theatre on Saturday October 7 - doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm.
They regularly sell out venues on the East and West Coast of America, across middle-America and Europe, both as a duo and with a rhythm section.
Bill Kirchen is best known for his work in the late 60's-early 70's from the Cosmic Cowboy era with seminal band of that genre Commander Cody and the Lost Planet Airmen - responsible for hits such as Hot Rod Lincoln, Semi Truck and Seeds and Stems.
Redd Volkaert has been the go-to guitar player for everybody from George Jones and Johnny Paycheck to George Straight and Brad Paisley, even going back as far as Les Paul and Mary Ford, Faron Young and Ray Price. Redd is probably best known for his eight-year stint as lead guitar player for Merle Haggard, he predominantly plays Western Swing which is a perfect off-set to Bill Kirchen's rockin' and twangin' honky tonk style.
Both are gifted vocalists and the synergy and joy they get from playing with one another is clearly evident in their shows.
The Milton Theatre management committee is running a ticket giveaway.
Email info@miltontheatre.com.au by 12pm Thursday October 5 to go into draw for five double passes.
For their Australian tour in October, they will be picking up Geoff Simpson on bass, Doug Gallagher on drums; both seasoned session players and legends in their own right.
