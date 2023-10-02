South Coast Register
St Georges Basin duo secure South Coast District Bowls win

By Bowls District Publicity Officer Suzanne Stevenson
October 3 2023 - 7:29am
A St Georges Basin duo locked down the finals win against Mollymook in the South Coast District Bowls Pairs competition. Picture supplied
Vicki Baker and Wendy Neilsen from St Georges Basin competed in the district bowls pairs at Bomaderry in the first round.

