Vicki Baker and Wendy Neilsen from St Georges Basin competed in the district bowls pairs at Bomaderry in the first round.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The pair came away with a win against Susan Xu and Shirley Toohey from Nowra.
In the semi final Vicki and Wendy won against Debra Howard and Julie Buchanan from Bomaderry in a match at Mollymook in the heat of the day.
The final was held at Greenwell Point.
Wendy and skipper Vicki went on to win 17/15 against Lyn Dundas and Susan O'Brien from Mollymook. Congratulations ladies.
After the luncheon president Helen Hasting presented the ladies with their badges and certificates and thank umpire Mr Pike.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.