Holiday fun and heaps of shows: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

HSC Lock-in
Year 12 students: need to cram in some final study before your exams? Your local library has your back! The libraries at Nowra, Sanctuary Point and Ulladulla are each hosting a HSC Lock-in evening. HSC students will have exclusive after-hours access to their library (and help from staff to find resources), to study distraction-free. Pizza and snacks also provided. Ulladulla's lock-in is on October 4, 4.30pm to 6.30pm; Nowra is October 4, 6pm to 8pm, and Sanctuary Point is October 5, 5pm to 7pm. Register free online, or at your library. Be sure to bring your student ID on the day.
Circus School
Aerial Workshops for kids
Have fun and get fit learning cool tricks on aerial silks and aerial hoop. These two hour workshops will teach your child how to invert, balance, climb, spin and twizzle, like a real circus star. Training aerial circus skills is exciting and challenging, and aids in the development of strength, flexibility, and confidence. The workshops are inclusive and non-competitive, a place where every child can shine. Zero Central Circus school is tumbling into Kangaroo Valley Hall this Thursday (October 5). Book your child's spot online with Zero Central Circus.
Craftin' Around
Crafternoon at the Library
The first Friday of the month means there's a crafty get together happening at the Nowra Library. Craftin' Around is on this week, bringing the casual chats and the creative energy. This month, Zentangle Bunting is on the cards for crafters - just bring yourself, and the Library will supply the rest. Friday, October 6, 11.30am-12.30pm. Register for free before you go, with Shoalhaven Libraries.
The Umbilical Brothers
The Distraction
Do you love staring at screens? Are you staring at a screen right now? You should get out more... Specifically to a show that has an enormous screen smack-bang in the middle of it. Australia's beloved comedic duo The Umbilical Brothers are set to take the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre stage, in their latest show The Distraction. Catch the Umbilical Brothers on Friday, October 6; tickets are available online or at the box office.
Dinner Theatre
At Sanctuary Point
It might just be the worst wedding reception you'll ever go to - and you're all invited! Strap yourself in for this new comedy brought to you by the people behind the global smash hit, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience. It's dinner theatre mixed with total chaos, and the evening is sure to be a riot. The madcap cast of actors play multiple roles, in this totally immersive and highly improvised comedy. Book your seat for the three-course dinner and show, happening this Friday (October 6), at The Country Club St Georges Basin.
Art Trail
Meet the local creatives
Take a peek at the creative process on the Currarong Art Trail. Currarong's artists are looking forward to welcoming you into their home studios and workspaces on the first Saturday of every month. Artists' spaces are open on October 7, 10am to 2pm. Before setting off, check the website to plan your trail journey.
Coming Up
The Dolly Show
UK West End Star Kelly O'Brien is undeniably one of the best Dolly impersonators you will ever see. Now, her very own The Dolly Show is landing in the Shoalhaven. Kelly and the band bring you all of Dolly's hits such as '9 to 5', 'Jolene' and 'I Will Always Love You'. This show brilliantly captures the voice, verve, and voluptuousness of the little lady from Tennessee. With stunning vocals, flawless comic timing, and a plethora of 'Dollyisms', this is a must-see show for any Dolly fan. Grab your Cowgirl hat, your Cowboy boots, and book your tickets with Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Friday, October 13, 8pm.
Coming Up
South Coast Food and Wine Festival
The tasty mash-up of food, wine and live music is back, taking over the village of Huskisson with their tasty treats. South Coast Food and Wine Festival is bringing the best in the business to the Shoalhaven for a day of utter indulgence. Catch demos from local artisans, and learn a bit about how your food gets from the paddock (and the ocean) to your plate, in masterclasses from some of the coast's finest food purveyors. It's all happening at Moona Moona Creek Reserve, October 13-14. For tickets, visit: www.southcoastfoodandwinefestival.com.au
