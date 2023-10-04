Holiday fun and heaps of shows: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

UK West End Star Kelly O'Brien is undeniably one of the best Dolly impersonators you will ever see. Now, her very own The Dolly Show is landing in the Shoalhaven. Kelly and the band bring you all of Dolly's hits such as '9 to 5', 'Jolene' and 'I Will Always Love You'. This show brilliantly captures the voice, verve, and voluptuousness of the little lady from Tennessee. With stunning vocals, flawless comic timing, and a plethora of 'Dollyisms', this is a must-see show for any Dolly fan. Grab your Cowgirl hat, your Cowboy boots, and book your tickets with Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Friday, October 13, 8pm.