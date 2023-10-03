With limited skills and no formal qualification Ian Bradford had been unemployed for two years when he took the courageous step to accept support from Nowra's atWork Australia Disability Employment Service.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Like many Australians, Mr Bradford was feeling the pressure of the housing crisis, and he had minimal options for secure accommodation.
READ MORE:
He was fortunate to find residency at a local caravan park, however without secure employment he often found it difficult to pay his rent, and he feared ending up homeless.
A spokesperson for atWork Australia said it was no secret that older Australians found it more difficult to secure employment.
"However, this age group can bring knowledge to the workplace that can't be learnt in a textbook, and only through life experience," the spokesperson said.
Aged 62, Mr Bradford decided to take a proactive approach to finding employment. He put his pride aside and met with a job coach in Nowra.
Although Mr Bradford was eager to find work, he needed support to identify and secure employment.
"There's no one size fits all when it comes to finding employment," the atWork Australia spokesperson said.
"To ensure he could find suitable employment, Mr Bradford's job coach had to learn about his employment history, his skills and abilities. That way she was able to develop a plan that encompassed her client's goals and capabilities."
As a starting point, Mr Bradford's job coach focused on developing her client's employability skills, and building his confidence.
She did this by working on Mr Bradford's communication skills, and by teaching him fundamental computer skills, including how to access emails.
Mr Bradford was meeting with his job coach on a regular basis and taking positive steps towards employment when a friend of recommended him for a cleaning position with the Manildra Group.
With his job coach's support, Mr Bradford submitted a strong application and was successful in securing the position.
"For Mr Bradford this is more than just a job, it is a life changing opportunity," the atWork Australia spokesperson said.
And since securing employment, the Nowra local has been able to move from the caravan park, into a self-contained unit.
Determined to keep his new job, at 6am every day Mr Bradford happily takes a forty-minute walk to work: "rain, hail or shine."
"I really enjoy this job," Mr Bradford said.
"I love to contribute and support the team."
Mr Bradford showed remarkable "resilience, unwavering determination, and an innate spirit of positivity", according to atWork Australia.
The South Coast Register asked the newly employed local what his advice would be to other people facing employment challenges?
"Just do it, sometimes you don't have a choice, you just have to find the motivation," he said.
With thirty-one per cent of Australian businesses reporting difficulties with staff shortages, atWork Australia says it makes good business sense to hire people with "years of experience, a strong work ethic and a willingness to learn".
"We work with clients, not only through support that can help an individual overcome their barriers, like Mr Bradford has, but also through practical and financial support to receive the right training or education that will build skills to lead to sustainable employment," the spokesperson said.
To find out more about atWork Australia's support services, visit: www.atworkaustralia.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.