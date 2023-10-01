Shoalhaven River Festival organisers have pulled the pin on day two of the festivities, as Nowra bears the brunt of wild weather.
Strong winds are tearing through the region this Sunday (October 1), with gusts of up to 70km/h recorded at the Nowra weather station.
At the Nowra Showgrounds, where the festival was taking place, organisers reported 'wind gusts approaching 100km/h'.
The River Festival committee updated festival-goers through social media on Sunday afternoon.
"Unfortunately due to circumstances beyond our control, a decision has been made to cancel day 2 of the 2023 River Festival," the statement read.
"It was made with careful consideration with regards to safety, as the wind gusts were approaching 100km/h.
"We thank the community for their support, and we look forward to seeing you again in 2024."
While the Bureau of Meteorology has made no official weather warnings for the Shoalhaven today, local observations show strong winds and soaring temperatures - about 34°C as of Sunday afternoon.
A high fire danger rating is also in effect for the Shoalhaven today, due to the hot and windy conditions.
