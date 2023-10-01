South Coast Register
Shoalhaven River Festival day two cancelled over extreme winds

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated October 1 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:18pm
Day two of Shoalhaven River Festival has been cancelled, with extreme winds buffeting the festival grounds. This year the event was taking place at Nowra Showgrounds. Picture by Howard Mitchell.
Shoalhaven River Festival organisers have pulled the pin on day two of the festivities, as Nowra bears the brunt of wild weather.

