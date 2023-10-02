South Coast Register
Kiama Power beat the Northern District Tigers to claim AFL South Coast's Womens Division One competition

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated October 2 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 1:53pm
The Kiama Power Women celebrating their AFL South Coast Women's Division One title. Picture by AFL South Coast.
The Power have saved their best performance for the big dance, blasting past the Northern District Tigers 8.5 (53) to 0.0 (0) at North Dalton Park on Saturday, September 9 in the AFL South Coast's Womens Division One competition.

