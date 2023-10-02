The Power have saved their best performance for the big dance, blasting past the Northern District Tigers 8.5 (53) to 0.0 (0) at North Dalton Park on Saturday, September 9 in the AFL South Coast's Womens Division One competition.
Kiama went into the grand final off the back of an eight point loss to the same opposition in the first round of finals, but were able to dominate the Tigers in a match where coach Steve White said "everything clicked".
"It was the perfect performance," he said.
"The service our rucks gave to midfielders won the game for us.
"Our forward line was on fire as well, with Giselle Coromandel and Yasmin Anderson kicking three goals each."
Performances and results weren't perfect for Kiama at the start, but they were able to turn it around which was the most pleasing aspect of the season for White besides taking out the title.
"Overall, their skill levels, belief and the way they played together as a unit were our biggest improvements since round one," White said.
"They all knew where to be and where to go.
"Everyone operated well and understood the system put in place."
Enroute to the finals, the Power had a couple of tough games against premier sides and White said that was the catalyst for a strong second half of the season.
"We were right in the contest against the Wollongong Lions Senior Women Red and the Bulldogs and despite losing, the scoreline didn't reflect the way we felt about both those games," he said.
"Against the Lions Red, we had one poor quarter and that was what cost us.
"However, it was a confidence boost and it showed us that we could compete.
"Coming out of those matches set us up for the back end of the year."
The successful year for the Power was also shown in the season statistics.
Five of the girls had the second joint most best on grounds votes in the competition with four while Shellee Gibson was the top goal kicker with 13.
Anderson finished third while Coromandel was fourth.
