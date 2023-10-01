When Carla Penza visited the Highlands with her family, she was captivated by the selection of foods at Gumnut Patisserie, and knew she wanted to continue her apprenticeship in the region.
The 22-year-old from Penrith has been training at the patisserie for more than a year, honing in on her skills and craft.
Her efforts have paid off, by being recently named the champion professional bakery apprentice in this year's Sydney Royal Fine Food Show.
She received gold for her four centimetre opera slices, strawberry rhubarb tarts and passionfruit meringues.
"To hear I have won gold was really good," the apprentice pastry chef said.
"It feels pretty amazing, especially since I have been here a year."
The patisserie also won 10 gold, 13 silver and 16 bronze medals during the competition.
The success follows her being named as the country's pastry champion in the Bake Skills Australia National Championship, which is held by the National Baking Industry Association.
Coming out on top was "pretty awesome", where her training and "hard work paid off", the apprentice said.
During the two day competition, Carla had to produce eclairs, Paris Brest, mille-feuille, profiteroles, decorative sweet shortcrust tarts, palmiers, three quarter puff vol-au-vents, a gourmet seafood pie, a special occasion cake, a Callebaut chocolate entremet and a baked cheescake.
Along with a trophy and medal, she was also awarded a scholarship to Paris in 2024 to learn abroad.
Although she has not been at the Highlands patisserie for long, the opportunities to learn, refine her skills and be part of the Gumnut team have been Carla's biggest takeaways.
"I love the team, I think the team is amazing," she said.
"We pick each other up when we fall."
