South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
What's on

What's on at Kiama's KISS Arts Festival that returns in October

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
September 30 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you've ever wanted to try your hand at trapeze, a Kiama festival celebrating circus and street performers will be the place to do it in October.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.