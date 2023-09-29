It was a tough grind, but the Gerringong Lions U16 Division 2 Boys have fallen to the Southern Highlands Storm U16 Division 2 Boys in a final that could have gone either way.
With the scores locked at 6-6 at half time and 10-10 at full time, a golden point try was needed for the Storm to win 14-10 in the Illawarra Group 7 grand final at WIN Stadium on Saturday, September 9.
"The players have left their legacy of sportsmanship, teamwork and talent for our younger players to emulate.
"They should hold their heads high and be super proud of their efforts."
On the other hand, Storm coach Damian Barton said it was a fantastic result as the boys really dug deep.
"It was a really strong and tough performance," he said.
"Both teams left everything out in the field and we were lucky enough to get away with the win in the end."
In a low scoring final that saw Storm captain Joshua Barton named player of the match, Barton said the match was won and lost in defence.
"We were really strong in the back and took our opportunities when they came," he said.
Winning a competition doesn't happen without hard work and Barton said the achievement was well deserved as all the players had each other's backs.
"Their biggest strength all year was how united they were as a team," he said.
"They all work for each other and there are no individuals."
At the current stage in their careers, Barton wanted his players to develop into good footballers and to know their positions well and the highlight for him besides winning the title was seeing that happen.
