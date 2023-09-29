South Coast Register
Lane closures for works on Princes Highway at Falls Creek

By Staff Writers
Updated September 29 2023 - 10:50am, first published 10:40am
There will be lane closures for road works on the Princes Highway at Falls Creek between October 9 and November 3. File photo.
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from Wednesday night on the Princes Highway at Falls Creek between Peterson and Willowgreen roads for essential maintenance work to be carried out.

