Lane closures for works on Princes Highway at Falls Creek

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from Wednesday night on the Princes Highway at Falls Creek between Peterson and Willowgreen roads for essential maintenance work to be carried out.
Work will include repairing a damaged drain culvert and removal of hazardous tree limbs overhanging the Princes Highway.
The southbound lane will be closed for one night on Wednesday, October 4 between 7pm and 5am to setup a crane for tree limb removal.
The southbound lane will then be closed between 7am and 5pm from October 9 to November 3, weather permitting. Work will not be carried out during weekends, with all lanes open.
Single lane closures, stop/slow traffic conditions and a reduced speed of 40 km/h will be in place during work times for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to follow the direction of traffic control and should allow up to ten minutes additional travel time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
