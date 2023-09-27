South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Health

Chater family's campaign for free meningococcal B vaccines

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 28 2023 - 7:46am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When parents Stacey and Ralph Chater were told their son Brayden - a fit, healthy 23-year-old - had died of meningococcal disease, they were shocked.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.