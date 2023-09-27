On Wednesday morning, Alone star and rewilding facilitator Gina Chick awoke to the call of the eastern yellow robin at dawn.
"Chip, chip chip," went the call she said.
Like many of us when we first hear the alarm clock go off in the morning, Ms Chick rolled over in her camp bed, hoping to catch a few more minutes of precious sleep.
But then the kookaburra started up, and there was no avoiding the rapidly approaching reality of the day ahead.
Twelve months on from when filming wrapped on the series where viewers fell in love with Ms Chick's radical embrace of the harsh surroundings she was dropped into, Ms Chick is still living among the birds and the creatures she would sing to during her 67 televised days in the Tasmanian wilderness.
The morning prior to delivering a talk to environmental educators at the University of Wollongong, Ms Chick was wrapping up a rewilding camps for families and survival programs for groups and individuals in the Shoalhaven.
Knowing there was no going back from when the kookaburra started up, Ms Chick jumped in the car, threw on a fresh pair of clothes and showed up at the Hope Theatre in Wollongong.
Still barefoot, Ms Chick warned the audience she was 'au naturel'.
Still with the semi-spiritual connection to nature and resilient optimism she had going into the show, now Ms Chick is taking her story of connection to nature to board rooms and conference centres, and finding a more receptive audience than ever.
"I get stopped everywhere I go by people who are wanting to connect from the heart and have conversations about nature connection," she said.
"I'm invited to connect with people who might normally not have wanted to have those conversations, so it's really beautiful, but it's also very strange."
Instead of tapping a tune out to a platypus, Ms Chick is bringing tears to the eyes of accountants and lawyers with her message of reconnecting with nature and finding within ourselves the latent hunter gatherer instincts.
So how do we take a little bit of this wisdom and weave it into our industrial lifestyles?
Sleeping 67 days on a bed of rocks, not showering with anything more than a bathe in a frigid lake and eating eel and grubs she caught herself, it may seem like Ms Chick was one with nature. But she said, it was more of recognising the discomfort and working with that.
"Nature is uncomfortable."
As humans, we like to name things. What is a forest made of? Trees. But are those all the same?
"When we name something, we collapse reality down to one point," Ms Chick said.
"I've taken the infinite majesty of a tree and turned it into a cardboard cut out in a kids book."
One thing - such as a tree - can be so much, a living, breathing ecosystem, a home for birds, an air purification plant, a water storage system. Allowing for the complexity of our world to creep back in, brings with it mystery, beauty and best of all, magic.
The moment that turned Alone of Ms Chick was when, unlike any other contestant, she was able to catch a wallaby, providing her with protein for weeks. While other competitors were setting elaborate traps, in the middle of the night while out for a wee, Ms Chick caught and killed a pademelon, and by the end of the show was the only one to catch a mammal.
While it could be seen as dumb luck, Ms Chick didn't think about it in that way.
"That magic is actually the information that happens when we connect with nature," she said. "We are gathering information about our environment the whole time and when we make room for 360,000 years of wisdom, that's when we start to get the true, beautiful nature connection.
For many of us, the ability to go off grid and head out into the bush might not be so available, but you don't need to go far to get a taste of the wild.
"There's parks everywhere," Ms Chick said.
"Go off to a park, take off your shoes, even if it's just five minutes, put your feet in the dirt, lean against a tree, let the sun shine on your face, turn off your phone and have five minutes of just listening to birds.
"That's going to plug you into the battery of wild nature."
