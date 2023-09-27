Emergency services are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Fitzroy Falls.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Police, rural firefighters, and paramedics were called to Nowra Rd, near Moss Vale Rd, about 4pm.
Rural firefighters extracted two elderly people from a vehicle.
Several ambulance crews are attending, and paramedics are treating two patients - a man and a woman both in their 70s.
It is understood emergency services are awaiting the arrival of an Ambulance Rescue helicopter.
Nowra Rd is closed, and Police are redirecting traffic.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route
NSW Police Force has confirmed it will investigate the cause of the crash.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.