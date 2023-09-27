The South Coast Police District extends a "warm welcome to all members of the community who wish to attend" their National Police Remembrance Day event.
The service will be held this Friday September 29 at Nowra's St Michael Parish Church in North Street.
The service starts at 9am.
September 29 holds a special significance for police throughout Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and the Solomon Islands.
It is a day for police to pause and honour officers whose lives have been lost while performing their duty as police officers.
The day is also a time to remember police officers who have lost their lives through illness or other circumstances. National Police Remembrance Day is observed on the feast day for Saint Michael the Archangel, patron saint of police.
St Michael is recognised as an archangel by the Christian, Jewish and Islamic faiths.
Light refreshments will be served following the service.
