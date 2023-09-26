South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News
Property of the Week

412 Woollamia Road, Woollamia

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
September 27 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enjoy a coastal way of life
Enjoy a coastal way of life

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 412 Woollamia Road, Woollamia
  • Contact agent for price guide
  • Agency: Century 21, Nowra/Callala Beach 4413 2166
  • Contact: Rachel Lea 0417 493 703
  • Inspect: By appointment

Situated on a sprawling half-acre property, only minutes from the dazzling white sands of Jervis Bay and the bustling Huskisson shops and dining scene, this home epitomises coastal living.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.