Enjoy a coastal way of life

Situated on a sprawling half-acre property, only minutes from the dazzling white sands of Jervis Bay and the bustling Huskisson shops and dining scene, this home epitomises coastal living.
Enjoy hosting memorable gatherings and entertaining friends and family on the oversized and undercover deck.
From here, look out over the lush green grass, which provides ample space for all family activities, including your hobby farming interests.
The home itself offers an array of creature comforts, including an inviting open fireplace, air-conditioning, and ceiling fans to keep you cozy year-round.
The main bedroom, featuring an ensuite, a walk-in robe, and additional built-in robes, is a true retreat.
New timber venetian blinds add a touch of elegance to the space.
In addition, the home features another versatile area, complete with its own living room and bedroom.
Choose to use it as a dedicated teenager's retreat, or as a sunken family room that leads to a relaxed deck area.
This property has been thoughtfully designed to ensure year-round comfort. With no extra work required, it's ready for you to move in.
Offering more than just a residence, this property presents a new, coastal way of life for its potential buyer.
