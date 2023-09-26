Bundanon Advertising Feature

Birds Nest Ferns gifted to Bundanon by Alan and Michelle Stephenson. Picture supplied

It won't come as a surprise to South Coast locals to learn Bundanon is a wildlife sanctuary. However, did you know that Bundanon is one of the most diverse areas in the whole of Australia, and proudly home to an abundance of flora species and endangered animals?

Spread out across 1,000 hectares, the Bundanon landscape traverses the banks of the Shoalhaven River to the escarpment above, spanning 11 different vegetation communities.



Nestled into this environment is a range of wildlife, from kangaroos and wombats to snakes, lizards, turtles, amphibians, lyrebirds and more. To the delight of the twitcher community, Red Wattlebirds and White-naped Honeyeaters can be spotted over spring, in addition to the threatened Glossy Black Cockatoo and Little Lorikeet.

Visitors bushwalking at Bundanon. Picture by Rachael Tagg

To discover Bundanon's natural beauty for yourself, there are two bushwalks to embark on. The Haunted Loop walk takes visitors through rare pockets of rainforest to a natural rock amphitheatre. The Treelines Track, designed by celebrated artist Janet Laurence, leads participants through a linear arboretum that traces the history of plants and plantings across the Bundanon landscape.

For those interested in learning more about the biodiversity and conservation work of Bundanon, this year's flora and fauna report has just been made available.

