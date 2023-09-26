Power up your brain for a fun-filled trivia morning at your local library.
Thanks to the generous grant funding from Good Things Foundation, Shoalhaven Libraries are pleased to host a trivia morning at three of their branches during Get Online Week, from October 16 to 20.
Get Online Week encourages the community to explore the online environment, and helps people to improve their digital skills through fun, local community events.
Its founders believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to safely participate in the digital world and no one should be left behind.
This year, Shoalhaven libraries wants to merge the fun of trivia with an online component, creating a great way to use the internet and learn more about interacting online.
"We realise that the online environment can be a daunting place for some, and our trivia mornings are a way of introducing the community to that environment in a non-threatening and entertaining way," said Robin Sharpe, manager of outreach and digital resources.
Morning tea will be served and there are great prizes to be won. Trivia questions will be delivered via traditional and online means, and the morning will include some entertaining activities.
Why not test your knowledge and online abilities at the same time?
Numbers are limited, so be sure to book ahead. For more information, call 4429 3705 or visit shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events.
You'll struggle to stay at home with this packed line-up of shows.
Kicking off the fun are Aussie comedy legends, The Umbilical Brothers, with their brand-new show The Distraction. They've taken the energy of live performance and the spectacle of cinema and combined them into a show performed simultaneously on stage and on the big screen.
Iconic theatre company Bell Shakespeare hit the stage with their fresh retelling of the highly musical play, Twelfth Night. Celebrating its 400th anniversary, this dark collision of hidden identities and unrequited love features an original score from Sarah Blasko.
"I'm fascinated by the enigmatic nature of Twelfth Night, which transcends time and place. In this production, there is no specified setting which lends an otherworldly feel to the play," director Heather Fairbairn said.
The popular Morning Matinee season returns with Monique Montez performing Forever Now. It features the greatest songs from icons including Elvis, Whitney Huston, Karen Carpenter, Marilyn Monroe, and more.
Complimentary morning tea starts at 10am.
Bangarra Dance Theatre presents Waru - Journey of the Small Turtle. This magical mix of story-telling and dance is a perfect introduction to theatre for children aged three to seven.
Also in October, enjoy Spellbound, Soweto Gospel Choir, The Dolly Show, and The Beatles 50 Years on Beatlemania. Visit shoalhavenentertainment.com.au.
Judges have whittled over 120 beautiful artworks down to a select few favourites for your viewing pleasure.
The tough process resulted in 30 prizes awarded for the Shoalhaven Art Society 56th Annual Open Art Competition.
In the landscape section, Debra Quartararo took out first prize, Mick Doust won lifeform, Kim Grivas won still life, Vivien Tanner won member's only, and James Wei took out the H Parsons Funeral Directors Acquisitive Prize.
You can view all the prize-winning and finalist artworks on display at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery until October 14.
Don't miss this celebration of the region's local artists, offering a diverse selection of subject matter across painted and drawn works.
The gallery congratulates the winners and thanks the prize sponsors for their support.
If you have a budding artist aged three to 15 in your household, be sure to check out the exciting program of workshops being held at the gallery on Wednesday, October 4 and Thursday, October 5.
You can also book in to next term's Art After School for ages five to 18. This eight-week program, designed to enrich children's imagination and creativity through art, is hugely popular and always books out quickly.
There are also classes for adults in printmaking, clay, drawing, and watercolours.
Visit shoalhavenregionalgallery.com.au/bookings for more information.
It won't come as a surprise to South Coast locals to learn Bundanon is a wildlife sanctuary. However, did you know that Bundanon is one of the most diverse areas in the whole of Australia, and proudly home to an abundance of flora species and endangered animals?
Spread out across 1,000 hectares, the Bundanon landscape traverses the banks of the Shoalhaven River to the escarpment above, spanning 11 different vegetation communities.
Nestled into this environment is a range of wildlife, from kangaroos and wombats to snakes, lizards, turtles, amphibians, lyrebirds and more. To the delight of the twitcher community, Red Wattlebirds and White-naped Honeyeaters can be spotted over spring, in addition to the threatened Glossy Black Cockatoo and Little Lorikeet.
To discover Bundanon's natural beauty for yourself, there are two bushwalks to embark on. The Haunted Loop walk takes visitors through rare pockets of rainforest to a natural rock amphitheatre. The Treelines Track, designed by celebrated artist Janet Laurence, leads participants through a linear arboretum that traces the history of plants and plantings across the Bundanon landscape.
For those interested in learning more about the biodiversity and conservation work of Bundanon, this year's flora and fauna report has just been made available.
Visit bundanon.com.au.