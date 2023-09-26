Shoalhaven Libraries Advertising Feature

Power up your brain for a fun-filled trivia morning at your local library.

Thanks to the generous grant funding from Good Things Foundation, Shoalhaven Libraries are pleased to host a trivia morning at three of their branches during Get Online Week, from October 16 to 20.

Get Online Week encourages the community to explore the online environment, and helps people to improve their digital skills through fun, local community events.



Its founders believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to safely participate in the digital world and no one should be left behind.



This year, Shoalhaven libraries wants to merge the fun of trivia with an online component, creating a great way to use the internet and learn more about interacting online.

"We realise that the online environment can be a daunting place for some, and our trivia mornings are a way of introducing the community to that environment in a non-threatening and entertaining way," said Robin Sharpe, manager of outreach and digital resources.

Morning tea will be served and there are great prizes to be won. Trivia questions will be delivered via traditional and online means, and the morning will include some entertaining activities.

Why not test your knowledge and online abilities at the same time?

