The Mercury photographers were on hand to capture all the action and drama of a season once again dominated by Shoalhaven on the field. The Shoals romped home to win their second straight Illawarra District Rugby Union title.
The images also show the highs and lows endured by Kiama's inspirational skipper Paul Asquith.
Asquith was a popular winner of the Illawarra District Rugby Union's player of the year for season 2023, but suffered an horrific leg-injury in the Cows qualifying loss to Avondale.
