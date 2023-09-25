South Coast Register
Top 20 Illawarra rugby photos of season 2023

By Agron Latifi
Updated September 26 2023 - 8:48am, first published 8:39am
The Mercury photographers were on hand to capture all the action and drama of a season once again dominated by Shoalhaven on the field. The Shoals romped home to win their second straight Illawarra District Rugby Union title.

