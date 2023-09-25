Arborists have vented their frustration at Shoalhaven City Council during continued debate on the 45-degree rule trial.
The ordinary meeting ground to a halt on Monday evening (September 25), due to unrest in the public gallery.
Arborists from across the Shoalhaven had turned out en masse to the meeting, where changes to the current 45-degree rule trial had been tabled.
The new trial rules, which came into effect in August, had effectively put most of the local arborists out of work - albeit unintentionally.
Among the new measures introduced, was a requirement for an arborist needing an AQF Level 3 qualification to remove a tree under the 45-degree rule trial.
Trouble is, most of the region's arborists don't currently have the qualification.
During councillors' questions to staff, about the trial and further amendments to the rule, dissatisfaction from the public gallery reached fever pitch.
As shouts rang our from the packed public gallery, Mayor Amanda Findley was forced to halt the meeting, calling an adjournment.
Upon returning 15 minutes later, she moved to defer the issue until the council could seek more advice on the matter, from its lawyers and from Safe Work NSW.
The motion of a 45-degree rule amendment will return to council "in the not too distant future", Cr Findley said, concluding debate.
