South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Bomaderry-Nowra Lions Club determined to host Carols in the Park, despite rising costs

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated September 27 2023 - 8:15am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carols in the Park will go ahead in Nowra this year, despite organisers facing rising costs. Picture from file.
Carols in the Park will go ahead in Nowra this year, despite organisers facing rising costs. Picture from file.

The show must go on, as the saying goes - and the Nowra-Bomaderry Lions Club is determined to continue with theirs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.