Another year down, another deputy mayor for the Shoalhaven.
Cr Evan Christen has been picked for the job by fellow councillors, in a vote on Monday evening (September 25).
He was one of two contenders for the role; Cr Serena Copley had also thrown her hat in the ring.
Cr Christen succeeds Cr Paul Ell, who has held the deputy mayor role for the past 12 months.
Typically in the Shoalhaven, a deputy mayor is voted in by their colleagues for a one-year term.
Cr Christen's term is set to run until the next city council election in September 2024.
The Deputy Mayor may exercise any function of the Mayor at the request of the Mayor, or if the Mayor is prevented by illness, absence or otherwise from exercising the function - or if there is a casual vacancy in the office of the Mayor.
Cr Christen was first elected to Ward 2 of Shoalhaven City Council in 2021; he is a Greens councillor.
Prior to joining the council, Dr Christen had worked in agricultural science, including as a researcher for the CSIRO.
