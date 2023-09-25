South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Sebastian Moult moves into teaching kids art after learning at TAFE

By Staff Writers
Updated September 25 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastian guides a couple of youngsters at the Lyrebird Preschool where he works to teach art, after completing art studies at TAFE. Pictures supplied.
Sebastian guides a couple of youngsters at the Lyrebird Preschool where he works to teach art, after completing art studies at TAFE. Pictures supplied.

Sebastian Moult is using his art to share culture and traditions of First Nations people.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.