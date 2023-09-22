Do you fancy the idea of watching bakers hard at work while you munch a pie or sip a latte?
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
That is the unusual experience that will soon be available in South Nowra.
After 20 years in Berry, the Flour Water Salt team has moved to South Nowra and is on the verge of opening a new cafe full of its delicious food.
Owners Kirsty Cameron and Joost Hilkemeijer moved their commercial sourdough bakery to Enterprise Avenue in South Nowra a year ago, supplying bread and a range of cakes, pastries and other baked goods to their stores in Milton, Huskisson and Kiama.
And a new cafe on the premises at 13 Enterprise Avenue opens on Wednesday, September 27.
Mr Hilkemeijer, who was the baker behind the original Berry Sourdough before starting Flour Water Salt, said the move from Berry came out of the need for more space.
The new bakery required new equipment, allowing the team to expand the range of pickles, jams, marmalades, relishes and even caramels it makes.
They will be available in jars in the new cafe, but will also feature in many of the rolls, baguettes, sandwiches and savoury tarts the cafe will offer in its grab and go section.
There will also be a selection of take-home meals that proved incredibly popular during the COVID lockdown.
Ms Cameron said the bakery started a home delivery service during lockdown "which went crazy", so it had been continued.
READ MORE:
Flour Water Salt also sold sourdough starter kits during the lockdown, with mixed results from the purchasers.
"Some customers did amazing jobs, but it also highlighted just how hard it is to make sourdough - it is a real scientific labour of love," Ms Cameron said.
The bakery plans to run sourdough workshops once the new cafe is properly established.
In the meantime a wall of windows has been installed between the cafe and the commercial bakery, so customers will be able to get a few tips by watching the professionals in action - all while enjoying a coffee or a meal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.