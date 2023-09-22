South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Flour Water Salt ready to open its new cafe in South Nowra

GE
By Glenn Ellard
September 22 2023 - 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flour Water Salt bakers Rod McFarlane and Jack Tarlinton in action preparing the day's sourdough orders. Customers at the new South Nowra cafe will be able to watch the bakers in action. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Flour Water Salt bakers Rod McFarlane and Jack Tarlinton in action preparing the day's sourdough orders. Customers at the new South Nowra cafe will be able to watch the bakers in action. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Do you fancy the idea of watching bakers hard at work while you munch a pie or sip a latte?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.