South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Southern Branch U13 boys down Manly-Warringah to clinch premiership title, capping their undefeated season

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 22 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 premiership winning U13 Southern Branch boys. Picture supplied.
The 2023 premiership winning U13 Southern Branch boys. Picture supplied.

The Southern Branch under 13's boys capped off their undefeated football season last Saturday when they defeated rival Manly-Warringah, 3-1, to secure the Association Youth League (AYL) title for 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.