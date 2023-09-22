The Southern Branch under 13's boys capped off their undefeated football season last Saturday when they defeated rival Manly-Warringah, 3-1, to secure the Association Youth League (AYL) title for 2023.
The side has been a step above their competition all season, and even when they did face adversity, it was always responded to confidently and calmly by the young footballers.
A challenge is exactly what they initially faced at Valentine Park last Saturday, when Manly-Warringah exploded out of the gates to go up 1-nil.
However, the Andrew Timbs coached side, instantly re-grouped, calmed their nerves, and proceeded to dominate the rest of the match, putting three unanswered goals on the board to win the premiership title.
Timbs said that seeing his two captains, Byron Timbs and Caiden Green, bring the side together after Manly's early goal, was the highlight of the match for him, and showed the togetherness and matureness of the young team.
"When they (Manly-Warringah) scored, the two captains actually dragged everyone into a huddle," Timbs said.
"I haven't had a chance to address what was spoken, but after that everyone seemed to switch on.
"The huddle wasn't even directed from me. they did it themselves which made me really proud to be honest."
According to Timbs, there is such a strong level of friendship and mutual respect at the core of this team, which has been a catalyst for their success all season, along with the team's natural talent on the field.
"The mentality they have, and the respect that they have for each other as a playing group is just great to see," he said.
"They are all so versatile and their dedication is next level, they've turned up week in and week out to train hard, and it's a very long season, so to stay focused for 35 games at that age is very impressive."
Timbs said the whole team impressed him on the weekend with their play, but gave special mention to their gun striker Dean Austin, who fought through a hamstring injury to give it his all on Saturday.
"His work rate was absolutely tremendous," Timbs said.
"He's one of our more experienced and dominant players, he had an absolute cracker match."
"I'm very impressed with everyone, I give all the credit to them, I just guide them around mate, the training, the technical support, but they did it."
The Southern Branch Under 13's boys finished with a total regular season and finals record of 25 wins, zero losses, and one draw.
