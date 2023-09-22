About half the state's hooded dotterels call the Shoalhaven home, making the region a crucial breeding ground for this critically endangered shorebird.
Last season's breeding data has shone a spotlight on our threatened shorebirds, prompting an appeal to locals and visitors to continue helping to protect shorebirds as the breeding season runs from August to March.
Shoalhaven Council's acting ranger services lead, Jodie Parnell, said council was working closely with National Parks and Wildlife Service to patrol shorebird nesting areas and educate the community.
"Many of our shorebirds are threatened and their survival relies on our beaches for a safe nesting habitat," Ms Parnell said.
"Shorebirds build their nests right on the sand and their eggs are very well camouflaged, making them hard to spot."
Ms Parnell said there were simple things beach goers, and particularly dog owners, could do to look after shorebirds.
They include looking out for nesting signs and staying away from roped-off nesting areas; sticking to wet sand and giving birds plenty of space; always keeping dogs on a leash, unless you're on a designated off-leash beach, keeping dogs away from soft sand dune areas.
South Coast Shorebird Recovery Program Volunteers monitor and protect shorebird breeding habitats from August until March each year.
Last season's counts of nests and fledglings for the Shoalhaven were the best numbers recorded for many years:
- Hooded Dotterel = 10 breeding pairs and 12 fledglings (critically endangered).
- Little Tern = 166 breeding pairs and more than 200 fledglings (endangered).
- Pied Oystercatcher = 32 breeding pairs and 20 fledglings (endangered).
- Sooty Oystercatcher = 43 breeding pairs and 7 fledglings (vulnerable).
"Since the Shoalhaven coastline provides complementary breeding, foraging and sheltering habitat for threatened shorebirds, we are all urged to continue our efforts to avoid these species from becoming extinct," Ms Parnell said.
One of the threatened species, the Little Tern, migrates from eastern Asia in spring and summer to nest.
It is covered by international agreements for the protection of migratory birds - the Japan-Australia Migratory Bird Agreement (JAMBA), the China-Australia Migratory Bird Agreement (CAMBA) and the Republic of Korea-Australia Migratory Bird Agreement (ROKAMBA).
Beachgoers are reminded to check council's website for information on off-leash and prohibited areas.
For more information on shorebirds, visit the National Parks and Wildlife Service webpage.
