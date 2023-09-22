South Coast Register
Nearly half the state's hooded dotterels live in the Shoalhaven

GE
By Glenn Ellard
September 22 2023 - 12:18pm
A hooded dotterel chick. Picture by Glenn Ehmke.
About half the state's hooded dotterels call the Shoalhaven home, making the region a crucial breeding ground for this critically endangered shorebird.

