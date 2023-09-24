Following on from my letter to the Editor which was published in the South Coast Register in October, 2020 regarding the appalling state of Meroo Rd in Bomaderry between the upgraded Princes Hwy intersection and Edwards Ave in Bomaderry, I must congratulate and thank the Shoalhaven City Council, engineers, contractors and any other involved parties for the recent extensive reconstruction of this section of road.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Whilst it is not yet 100 per cent completed, it is well underway, being vastly wider and a smoother ride, even over the yet unsealed sections of this road, compared to the dangerously pot holed ridden and unsafe section of road, which also appears to have been raised slightly, so hopefully it will remain flood free during future rain events. I am not too sure if this reconstruction is solely paid for by SCC or perhaps paid for with assistance from State and / or Federal flood recovery funds, however to give credit where it is due, a big thumbs up and thank you to all of those involved.
Recent significant reconstruction and resealing works along Bolong Road to Shoalhaven Heads have also been undertaken, greatly improving the safety of this road, so hopefully much more upgrading and repair works can be continued along the numerous damaged and degraded sections of roads leading all the way down the South Coast to all of our smaller coastal villages and communities, as a matter of urgency and safety.
Mark Jansen
When Mr Anthony Albanese became Prime Minister in 2021, he immediately promised to deliver The Uluru Statement From The Heart in full. He did not promise to do it the next day, nor to do everything at once. He did promise to conduct a referendum to give constitutional recognition to the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait islanders Voice.
The Voice will give Indigenous People the opportunity to discuss with the Parliament and Executive Government,matters which affect them only and directly. I don't know how long this will take to have an effect, but it is important to make a start. Truth and treaty will follow in time.
Prime Minister John Howard, sent the army in to the Northern Territory, terrorising families who feared another stolen generation process. Later, Prime Minister Tony Abbott, gave the impression that he was very concerned about, and involved with the Indigenous population, cut their funding when he was elected.
During the lead up to the referendum vote, we need to show respect to our Prime Minister and leaders, and to all members of our communities with respectful debate. This is how a good democracy works.
Misinformation, disinformation and aggressive confrontation is coming from the NO campaign. Do we want to continue with bad policy and inaction? Without The Voice, the whole community will be at a loss.
The whole world is watching and wondering why we are so divided.
Joan Crabb
I'm voting 'yes' in the Referrendum on The Voice because I believe Aboriginal Australians - the First Australians - have not had a fair go!
In particular their cultural and spiritual needs - very unique to Indigenous races, are not understood or supported by most of our political representatives.
Decisions regarding their health, education, social/community needs have been made by a predominantly white/western culture with Aboriginal people having minimal say in their implementation.
The Voice will provide a structural framework, with Aborigines represented by officials elected from their own regional communities. Social, health, education and cultural needs can be presented to the parliament of the day and awareness of these issues raised.
Parliament may then accept or reject these matters - but at least with The Voice parliament will be made aware of them and advised on how best to provide strategies to overcome them.The Voice will provide a permanent body in the Constitution which can and will discuss purely Aboriginal matters and make recommendations to the parliament with regard to them. Give Aboriginal Australians a Fair Go! Vote Yes!
Kate Lamont
I would like to share with your readers why I have decided to vote 'yes' in the Voice referendum when some Indigenous Australians are not supporting a yes vote.
It is because the surveys of Indigenous Australians that have been conducted show that a strong majority support a yes vote - over 80 per cent.
I would like to see Indigenous Australians have more say in how they are treated by Governments because it is clear that better outcomes are achieved when the people affected get to have real say. I am proud of the 60,000 plus years of Indigenous culture that is part of all Australians heritage.
Linda Kendell
Fearmongering and deception have long been used as weapons in Australian politics.
History records that the decision to send our troops to Vietnam was based on those and and Menzies and Holt both won huge election victories as a consequence.
The big lie on Children Overboard worked a treat for Howard as did the the non-existent weapons of mass destruction, leading to the illegal invasion of Iraq and a big election win.
These events rank amongst the worst decisions any government has made in our history and it is with the benefit of hind sight that we now know the people were hoodwinked.
Is history to be repeated?
Make no mistake, the Voice referendum will be a watershed in the history of modern Australia. A simple, modest request from the First Peoples of our country to be recognised in the Constitution through the establishment of an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice is facing rejection according to the polls.
It is plain to see that much of the No campaign has been based on fear, doubt, misrepresentation and outright lies. Will these tactics again succeed as they have before?
The British fell for these tactics when they opted to vote for Brexit and left the European Union. Now that the dust has settled most realise they made a terrible mistake.
Could this be our Brexit moment?
George Thompson
After the electorate of the South Coast having the same member for some 16 years and the last 4 of them Missing In Action, the only infrastructure in the Bay and Basin happened after years of misinformation came from people power and support from the SCR and WIN TV.
The new Labor member, Liza Butler, with only six months in the job can't fix years of neglect with the first budget, not a bad start on a long catch up. But it will be made accountable as time goes on.
Learning there is more to politics than kissing babies, opening fetes, photo shoots and representing people is not all cream. At this stage Labor's Liza Butler is listening to the people and getting actions for a newcomer in politics for the people and their electorate.
Wal Bourke
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.