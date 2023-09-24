South Coast Register
Letters to the editor, September 2023

Updated September 25 2023 - 8:04am, first published 8:01am
Meroo Road has been undergoing some significant roadworks.
Meroo Road has been undergoing some significant roadworks.

Thank you to Shoalhaven City Council 

Following on from my letter to the Editor which was published in the South Coast Register in October, 2020 regarding the appalling state of Meroo Rd in Bomaderry between the upgraded Princes Hwy intersection and Edwards Ave in Bomaderry, I must congratulate and thank the Shoalhaven City Council, engineers, contractors and any other involved parties for the recent extensive reconstruction of this section of road.

